Letter to the Editor: Albert Lea concert series worth the trip Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Dear Editor,

Wow! Albert Lea Civic Music concert series has so much to offer during the upcoming 2023-2024 season. The performances range from folk, to jazz, to classical and include such a variety of instruments: guitar, saxophone, piano, violin, trumpet, and voices.

The concert series kicks off in fall with the Folk Legacy Trio (Oct. 2) and pianist Charlie Albright (Nov. 12). On Feb. 9, Yu and I will treat you to the sounds of a guitar/violin duo, followed by the the Sinta Quartet of saxophones on March 5. Brassfire, featuring world-renowned trumpeter, Jens Lindemann, will complete the season on May 21.

Email newsletter signup

All concerts are held at Albert Lea High School auditorium. Season tickets are available online at www.albertleacivicmusic.com and at the following sales locations: Arcadian Bank (Albert Lea and Freeborn), Hy-Vee (Albert Lea), Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, and the Coffee House on Main (Austin). Season ticket prices are $50 (adult), $15 (student), and $105 (family). Your Albert Lea Civic Music season ticket also allows you to attend the Clear Lake Area Concert Association’s three-concert series.

Please consider treating yourself, your family, or your friends to some wonderful music.

Sincerely,

Ada Theusch, Alden

Albert Lea Civic Music