LeRoy Summer Fest gearing up for a fun four days starting Thursday

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Daily Herald

LeRoy’s Summer Fest is your place to be this July.

Planned for July 13-16, Summer Fest is spreading its fun over a broad swath of the weekend, ensuring everybody has plenty to choose from when planning some summer fun.

Events kick off with a drive-thru community picnic from 5-7 p.m. at the North Business Alley Parking Lot.

It continues with more food and fun Friday with State Line DJ playing on South Broadway from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Both Saturday and Sunday are jam packed with events from morning through to evening to wrap up the four days of fun.

LeRoy Summer Fest

Thursday, July 13

5-7 p.m.: First State Bank Minnesota Drive-Thru Community Picnic, at

North Business Alley Parking Lot

Friday, July 14

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: LeRoy Lutheran Quilts & Treasures, at LeRoy Lutheran

5-7 p.m.: LeRoy Lions Drive-By Brat Meal, LeRoy Community Center

7 p.m.: LCT Presents Variety Show at LeRoy Community Center

8 p.m. to midnight: State Line DJ, on South Broadway by Travel Lanes

Saturday, July 15

8 a.m. to noon: LeRoy Lutheran Quilts & Treasures, at LeRoy Lutheran

9 a.m. to noon: Book Art Contest Judging at LeRoy Public Library

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Grand Opening/Open House at Humanities 101, LLC

Stop by for various events throughout the day

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 20+ Craft Vendors at A Gift to Gab

10 a.m.: Kid Power Sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull at South Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kids Water Ball Fights at South Park

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids Games & Bounce Houses at South Park

Noon: Gopher State Garden Tractor Pullers at South Business Alley

1 p.m.: 2nd Annual John Jones Memorial Kick Ball Tournament at South Park. Hosted by LeRoy Fire Department, Contact Brent Dohlman at 507-951-3138, Registration at noon

1 p.m.: Bean Bag Tournament on South Broadway by Travel Lanes

1-3 p.m.: Build your own Sundae, by American Legion Auxiliary Unit #161 at LeRoy Community Center-Small Room

2 p.m.: Bingo at LeRoy Community Center

5-7 p.m.: Windsor Chop Supper at LeRoy Community Center. Musical Entertainment provided by Tim’s Mobile Music 

9 p.m. to midnight – Street Dance featuring Red Dirt Road, on South Broadway by

Travel Lanes

Sunday, July 16

10 a.m.: Joint Ecumenical Church Service at South Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Grilled Chicken Dinner, by LeRoy Fire Department, at Fire Hall

2 p.m.: Grand Parade, Contact Patty White at 507-324-5707

3:15 p.m.: Music & Watermelon at Wildwood Grove-Gary Froiland will entertain; free watermelon will be served by the LeRoy EDA. Bring a chair.

All Weekend

LeRoy Area Historical Society Museum Buildings will be open selected hours

City-Wide Garage Sales will be held on Friday & Saturday-Look for Signs

 

