Leo Augusta’s Amy Hinzmann nominated for Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal 2023 CFO of the Year Award Published 5:34 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Leo Augusta Children’s Academy’s Board Chair Amy Hinzmann has been nominated for the 2023 CFO of the Year Award in the nonprofit category, presented by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Hinzman has served as board chair since the beginning of the childcare center, which opened in 2022, however, Leo Augusta itself has been in the works since 2018 when Craig and Robyn Kruckeberg began working with Hinzmann to establish it in Blooming Prairie.

This award recognizes the achievements of financial officers who play a vital role in making businesses, institutions, and nonprofits successful in Minnesota. The facility has proven to be a much-needed children’s development and care facility within the heart of the underserved southeastern Minnesota rural area.

Email newsletter signup

Hinzmann has been credited with facilitating the success of the center.

“Amy is the ideal CFO because she brings relevant experience in finance, accounting, HR, marketing and management,” said Craig Kruckeberg. “She oversees the board and the leadership of the academy. She has directed the academy’s growth into a regional children’s development center. We are exceedingly proud to have her on our leadership team.”

After several years as a CPA in public accounting, Hinzmann pursued a financial career in the private sector. She was primarily involved in manufacturing.

Along came this nonprofit opportunity via her full-time employer, Kruckeberg Industries, to participate in children’s development. Hinzmann was emboldened to do more and help build her community.

Leo Augusta is located at 824 Center Avenue North, Blooming Prairie. For more information, call 507-572-2062 or visit www.leoaugusta.com best-in-class.