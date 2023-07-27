Ladies Golf Club plays 2-Lady Best Shot

Published 9:55 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Daily Herald

After the short thunderstorm on Wednesday morning, 14 members of the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club took to the course for a game of 2-Lady Best Shot. 

Players calculated their handicap average, and took half off the front and half off the back nine. Winners on the front nine were Carol Bulson and Sue Erickson with a net score of 27 (a tie was broken by handicap hole). 

The team of Pat Busker and Ardie Pepper scored the win on the back nine shooting a 29.

Chip-ins were made by Carol Bulson on hole No. 13, and Sandy Davis on hole No. 17.

