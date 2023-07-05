Ladies Club hosts “Best and Worst”

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Meadow Greens–Ramsey Ladies Club played a game of “Best and Worst” on Wednesday. 

Players subtracted their handicap on each hole, and then threw out their best and worst scores for a seven-hole net score on the front and back nine holes. Winners on the front nine were Linda Youngmark with a score of 25, and Karen Baier with a 27 (tie was broken by handicap hole). 

On the back nine, Carmel Taylor shot a 24 for a win, and Chris Swatfager took a win with a 26 (tie broken by handicap hole). 

Email newsletter signup

Linda Youngmark had the only chip-in on hole No. 17. Birdies were made by Chris Swatfager on hole No. 4, Karen Baier on hole No. 8, and Pat Busker on hole No. 12.

More RSS General

Bruins assistant coach is stepping down

Austin man accused of criminal sexual contact with teen girl

Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.

Bodies of 3 missing swimmers recovered from Minnesota river

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections