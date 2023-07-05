Ladies Club hosts “Best and Worst” Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Meadow Greens–Ramsey Ladies Club played a game of “Best and Worst” on Wednesday.

Players subtracted their handicap on each hole, and then threw out their best and worst scores for a seven-hole net score on the front and back nine holes. Winners on the front nine were Linda Youngmark with a score of 25, and Karen Baier with a 27 (tie was broken by handicap hole).

On the back nine, Carmel Taylor shot a 24 for a win, and Chris Swatfager took a win with a 26 (tie broken by handicap hole).

Linda Youngmark had the only chip-in on hole No. 17. Birdies were made by Chris Swatfager on hole No. 4, Karen Baier on hole No. 8, and Pat Busker on hole No. 12.