Justice Bus to tour southeast MN Published 4:57 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its Justice Bus touring 20 locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area July 18-27.

The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The Justice Bus is a source of legal information, resources, and referrals.

The Justice Bus will be at the following locations, including Austin, Blooming Prairie, Adams and LeRoy and will return to these and other communities in August.

Tuesday, July 18

Preston: near the courthouse, Fillmore and St. Anthony St., from 9-11 a.m.

Stewartville: Touch-a-Truck, Library: 110 2nd St. SE, from 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Faribault: Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Cir, from 9-11 a.m. Kenyon: Public Library, 709 2nd St., from noon to 2 p.m.

Northfield: Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Austin: Welcome Center, 105 1st St. SE, from 9-11 a.m.

Blooming Prairie: Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, from noon to 2 p.m.

Owatonna: Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Red Wing: Public Library, 225 East Ave, from 9-11 a.m.

Cannon Falls: Public Library, 306 Mill St. W, from noon to 2 p.m.

Zumbrota: Public Library, 100 West Ave, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Adams: Highway 56, by the American Legion, from 9-11 a.m.

LeRoy: Public Library, 605 Broadway, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Spring Valley: Public Library, 121 W. Jefferson St., from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Wabasha: Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave., from: 9-11 a.m.

Elgin: Community Center, 346 W. Broadway, from: noon to 2 p.m.

St. Charles: Hometown Resource Center: 1244 Whitewater Ave, from: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Rushford: downtown, corner of Mill and Jessie St, from 9-11 a.m.

Caledonia: SEMCAC, 138 E. Main St., from noon to 2 p.m.

La Crescent: food shelf, 436 6th St. S, from 3-5 p.m.