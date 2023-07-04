JAZB MEETING 7/10/23 Published 9:48 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF THE AUSTIN JOINT AIRPORT ZONING BOARD (JAZB)

PURSUANT TO

MINN. STAT. 13D.02

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Austin Joint Airport Zoning Board will hold a meeting on Monday July 10th 2023 at 3:00 PM in Council Chambers lower-level City Hall 500 4th Ave NE Austin MN 55912.

In accordance with the requirements of Minn. Stat. Section 13D.02, members of the JAZB board will appear in person.

Members of the public may join the meeting by using the link below.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer,

mobile app or room device

Meeting ID: 212 994 096 593

Passcode: 2nvdZD

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-242-7640,,509161722# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID:

636 420 084#

Austin Daily Herald:

July 1, 2023

