JAZB MEETING 7/10/23
Published 9:48 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF THE AUSTIN JOINT AIRPORT ZONING BOARD (JAZB)
PURSUANT TO
MINN. STAT. 13D.02
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Austin Joint Airport Zoning Board will hold a meeting on Monday July 10th 2023 at 3:00 PM in Council Chambers lower-level City Hall 500 4th Ave NE Austin MN 55912.
In accordance with the requirements of Minn. Stat. Section 13D.02, members of the JAZB board will appear in person.
Members of the public may join the meeting by using the link below.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer,
mobile app or room device
Meeting ID: 212 994 096 593
Passcode: 2nvdZD
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640,,509161722# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID:
636 420 084#
Austin Daily Herald:
July 1, 2023
