Jamey Helgeson: The role of advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families Published 5:44 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

In a society that strives for inclusivity and equality, the advocacy support provided by LIFE Mower County has become an indispensable lifeline for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

LIFE Mower County’s advocacy support goes beyond mere assistance; it champions the rights and well-being of those with IDD, ensuring their voices are heard. LIFE Mower County acts as a powerful catalyst for positive change, advocating for increased accessibility to education, healthcare, and job opportunities tailored to individual needs. By raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by individuals with IDD, we help break down the barriers that have long hindered their full integration into society.

For families, LIFE Mower County offers a much-needed support network. Caring for a loved one with IDD can be emotionally and financially overwhelming, leading to feelings of isolation. LIFE Mower County provides a compassionate space for families to connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources. Through workshops and events, we equip families with the knowledge and skills to create nurturing environments where their loved ones can thrive.

Additionally, LIFE Mower County advocates tirelessly for the implementation and improvement of policies that safeguard the rights of individuals with IDD. By collaborating with local authorities and community leaders, we ensure that the concerns of this marginalized group are represented in legislative decisions, promoting a more inclusive society.

Above all, the impact of advocacy support at LIFE Mower County extends beyond the individual and family. It fosters a culture of empathy and understanding, encouraging communities to embrace diversity and celebrate the unique strengths of each individual. By creating a society that values and supports all its members, we move towards a brighter, more compassionate future for everyone.

In conclusion, the advocacy support provided by LIFE Mower County proves to be an invaluable asset in empowering the lives of individuals with IDD and their families. With their unwavering commitment to inclusion and equality, they are shaping a society where every individual can lead a fulfilling life, breaking down barriers and building bridges towards a more compassionate world.

Seeking sponsors and tasting partners

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an unforgettable culinary experience at the highly anticipated Taste of Mower County event. This exceptional culinary affair, hosted by LIFE Mower County, promises an evening of exquisite flavors, games, fun, and charitable giving, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The event, set to take place at Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, will showcase signature dishes prepared by some of the finest chefs in Mower County. Attendees can expect to embark on a delectable journey, savoring an array of meticulously crafted culinary delights that represent the diverse flavors and culinary talents of the region.

To make this event truly successful, LIFE Mower County is actively seeking sponsors and tasting partners. By becoming a sponsor, local businesses can align themselves with a reputable cause while gaining valuable exposure to a diverse audience. Tasting partners, on the other hand, can showcase their culinary expertise and delight attendees with their unique creations, all while contributing to the success of the evening.

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, offering businesses an opportunity to showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility. For those interested in becoming a tasting partner, LIFE Mower County welcomes collaborations that will not only allow chefs to display their talents but also provide an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Mark your calendars now and prepare for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, entertainment, and charitable giving. Join the Taste of Mower County event and indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting LIFE Mower County. Your presence and contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

For sponsorship and tasting partner inquiries, please visit https://www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Together, let’s savor the flavors of Mower County and make a positive impact on our community!

Upcoming Events

Sunday: Special Olympics Regional South Bocce Competition

Sunday: Youth/Family: Summerset Theater Play

Monday: People First Aktion Club

Tuesday: Tracy Byrd Concert at Freeborn County Fair

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Sibshops

Wednesday: Mark Wills Concert at Freeborn County Fair

Thursday: Jackson Dean Concert at Freeborn County Fair

Friday: Youth/Family: Kite Flying

Saturday: Youth/Family: Archery

July 8: Dining Out/Bingo with Friends

July 9: Youth/Family: Alcohol Ink Coffee Mugs

July 9: Special Olympics Bocce

July 10: Self-Advocates Minnesota Meeting

July 12: Youth/Family: Parent and Caregiver Coffee Chats

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar