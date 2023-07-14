Jamey Helgeson: Seeking sponsors and tasting partners for culinary extravaganza Published 5:39 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an unforgettable culinary experience at the highly anticipated Taste of Mower County event. This exceptional culinary affair, hosted by LIFE Mower County, promises an evening of exquisite flavors, games, fun, and charitable giving, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The event, set to take place at Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, will showcase signature dishes prepared by some of the finest chefs in Mower County. Attendees can expect to embark on a delectable journey, savoring an array of meticulously crafted culinary delights that represent the diverse flavors and culinary talents of the region.

To make this event truly successful, LIFE Mower County is actively seeking sponsors and tasting partners. By becoming a sponsor, local businesses can align themselves with a reputable cause while gaining valuable exposure to a diverse audience. Tasting partners, on the other hand, can showcase their culinary expertise and delight attendees with their unique creations, all while contributing to the success of the evening.

Email newsletter signup

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, offering businesses an opportunity to showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility. For those interested in becoming a tasting partner, LIFE Mower County welcomes collaborations that will not only allow chefs to display their talents but also provide an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Mark your calendars now and prepare for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, entertainment, and charitable giving. Join the Taste of Mower County event and indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting LIFE Mower County. Your presence and contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

For sponsorship and tasting partner inquiries, please visit https://www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Together, let’s savor the flavors of Mower County and make a positive impact on our community!

LIFE receives grant from the Austin Area Foundation

We are pleased to share the exciting news about LIFE Mower County which received a grant from the Austin Area Foundation aimed at enhancing its services and supports for individuals with disabilities. LIFE Mower County is dedicated to empowering and advocating for people with disabilities, has been granted funding specifically allocated for scholarships, advertising, and stipends for instructors. This remarkable opportunity will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals within the disability community.

The provision of scholarships is an invaluable initiative that will enable participants to access recreational, educational, and social activities tailored to their needs. These scholarships will remove financial barriers often hindering individuals with disabilities from pursuing opportunities. With this funding, the organization can continue to offer scholarships that cover activity fees. By providing these scholarships, LIFE Mower County aims to create a level playing field, fostering equal opportunities for personal and professional growth for individuals with disabilities.

Another crucial aspect of this grant is the allocation of advertising initiatives. LIFE Mower County can reach a broader audience through strategic advertising campaigns and increase awareness about its programs and services. By promoting their offerings to the disability community, their families, and the general public, LIFE Mower County can ensure that individuals who can benefit from their support are aware of the opportunities available to them. The increased visibility resulting from the grant will undoubtedly attract more participants, creating a thriving and inclusive community of individuals with disabilities.

The grant includes stipends for instructors, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the organization’s mission. Instructors play a pivotal role in facilitating various programs and activities. The stipends will not only serve as a form of recognition for their expertise and commitment but will also help attract highly skilled instructors to the organization. By providing a financial incentive, LIFE Mower County aims to ensure the availability of talented instructors who can deliver high-quality activities to participants with disabilities.

Overall, the grant received by LIFE Mower County will open up a world of possibilities. Through scholarships, advertising, and stipends for instructors, LIFE Mower County can expand its reach, empower individuals with disabilities, and foster an inclusive society. This remarkable opportunity will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst for positive change, enabling participants to gain knowledge, skills, and independence while promoting greater awareness and understanding of disability-related issues within the broader community. THANK YOU Austin Area Foundation for supporting LIFE Mower County!!!

Upcoming Events

July 19: Youth/Family: Bingo

July 21: Youth/Family: Yoga

July 24: People First Aktion Club

July 25: Picnic and Games In The Park

July 26: Youth/Family: Family Game Night With Pizza

July 26: Special Olympics Bocce

July 27: Bingo

July 28: Movie and Munchies

July 29: Deer Creek Speedway

July 29: Youth/Family: Tie Dye Towels

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar