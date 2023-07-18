In Your Community: Zabel installed as district governor Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Austin Morning Lions Club member Terry Zabel was formally installed as district governor for Lions District 5M1 at the Lions International Convention in Boston on July 11. He was accompanied by his partner Lana Hollerud. Lions District 5M-1 is composed of 52 clubs from Austin to Red Wing and east to the Wisconsin border.

This was an exciting convention lead by Minnesota native Brain Sheehan, of Bird Island, the first Minnesota Lion in 100 years to be Lions international president.

District Governor Zabel started out as a Wells Lion in 1992. He then moved to Cannon Falls and Austin and continued his service as a Lion. For several years he was active on the district 5M-1 cabinet.

He served as White Cane Day, Camp Winnebago chair, Can Do Canines chair and the district newsletter editor. He took on leadership roles in his club as project chair of many projects including the Fly In Pancake Breakfast, Club secretary, treasurer, vice president and president. In the district he also served as zone chair and vice district governor before becoming district governor.

Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve,” and they do. They serve local community organizations, statewide organizations such as the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation, Hearing Foundation, KidSight Eye Screening and the Minnesota Lions Eye Bank, which was founded by another Austin Lion George Dugan in 1960. They support Lions International Global Causes of Hearing, Vision, Hunger, Youth, Childhood Cancer, Environment, Diabetes and disaster relief.

Zabel is pictured with the Lions incoming president, Dr. Patti Hill, whose motto is “Changing the World.” Zabel’s motto is “We Change Lives.”

If you would like to know more about Lions and serving your community, please contact any Lion or log onto www.lionsclubs.org.