In Your Community: Five Generations Marvin and Katie Pater Published 6:15 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Marvin and Katie Pater, of Lansing, are five generation grandparents with the birth of their great great grandson, Gavin Jay Naatz.

Pictured center is Marvin and Katie. Also pictured is their son Meredith Pater, right, with his son Tony Pater pictured left, and his daughter Nicole Naatz and son Gavin.

Marvin and Katie have been married 76 years, 77 in August, and have lived in Lansing for nearly all that time.