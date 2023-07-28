In Your Community: Early Risers Kiwanis donates to Kids Closet

Austin Public Schools would like to extend a huge thank you to the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Church, and the Austin Eagles Club for their generous $3,500 donation to the Kids Closet program. Now in its eighth year, the Kids Closet program provides elementary-aged students with needed clothing essentials such as socks, underwear, and t-shirts. “This really started with the recognition that teachers were buying these things for their students out of their own pockets,” said Kiwanis’ Rick Young. “And now most of our fundraising for the year goes to support this. We’ve really enjoyed getting to see the program flourish.” The donation will be split evenly between Woodson Kindergarten Center, Banfield Elementary School, Neveln Elementary School, Southgate Elementary School, Sumner Elementary School, the Community Learning Center, and Austin Head Start. Photo provided