In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:37 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Players from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City, Iowa, play Duplicate Bridge every week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp.

There is a charge on Tuesdays of $2 and on Wednesdays it is $3. After expenses are paid, the balance of the take is paid out in prize money to the winners.

On Tuesday, this week, nine teams played and winners were:

Email newsletter signup

• First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

• Second place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

• Third place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Fourth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Five full tables played on Wednesday. Winners were:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Fourth place, Rick Stroup and Barb Grinstead

• Fifth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

A couple of players currently receive the nationally published ACBL magazine which contains a trove of information that interests bridge players the world over. Topics such as bidding, passing, doubling, redoubling, analyzing of hands, etc. One of these people passes the monthly issue on to me and I am looking to pass them on to anyone who would want to enjoy them. Each month, experts from all over the world share advice on bidding, or not to bid; articles entitled Card Play 101, The Bidding Box, Bidding Basics, and Bidding Matters. All articles lead us on to better bridge enjoyment of this game. Who would think that the bidding was so important? Who would think that the correct lead might be the key to setting the opponent’s contract.

We welcome new players; hope to see you next week.