Hormel named one of fast company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Global branded food company recognized for its steadfast commitment to innovation

Innovation has long been a cultural centerpiece of Hormel Foods Corporation, and on Tuesday, the company was recognized on Fast Company’s fifth annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top innovative companies in the nation. It’s a credit to the inspired team of innovators we have here that are making it all happen,” said Scott Aakre, senior vice president, Brand Fuel at Hormel Foods. “The food industry is constantly evolving, and it is our commitment as a global branded food company to keep pace with that evolution by making insights-led innovation central to everything we do. Innovation has always been an important part of our culture. We’re constantly striving to improve the lives of our customers and consumers by meeting their needs with innovative processes and product solutions while also creating a more sustainable future for both our company and the planet.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners worldwide from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer-packaged goods, education, healthcare and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies, which now includes Hormel Foods for the first time.

Hormel Foods recently unveiled a new center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation called Brand Fuel. The Brand Fuel team serves as the company’s hub for consumer insights and brand diagnostics while supporting technology to enable connections with consumers on where and how they shop and eat.

Additionally the company launched its Originate Initiative, an email series that shares many of the industry-leading efforts the company is pioneering today, while sparking conversations about tomorrow and beyond.

“Innovation is part of our DNA, and it will continue to play an important part in our future,” Aakre said. “It’s one of the reasons we have had so much success for so many years.”

To see the complete list of Fast Company’s 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators, visit fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.