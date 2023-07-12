Hormel named one of 50 Best Companies to Sell For Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation is pleased to announce it has been ranked No. 14 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For List, now in its 23rd year of publication. Hormel Foods is a 22-time recipient of this prestigious recognition, including in 2016 when the company was

No. 1.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the top 50 companies to sell for in the nation,” said PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail Sales, Hormel Foods. “We’re proud that our sales team continues to position Hormel Foods as a world-class leader in the industry. This award is a result of both our sales and our sales-strategy professionals, who continue to deliver growth and profitability for our stakeholders.”

Members of the Hormel Foods sales team are the company’s first point of contact for customers and partners. Team members strive to achieve their objective of increasing sales for their areas and divisions by adding products to distribution and expanding the usage of current Hormel Foods products. Additionally, these sales professionals, who are employed nationwide, are responsible for implementing marketing strategies for their products.

To determine the final list of companies, the research team at Selling Power analyzed and ranked data across key areas, including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The list encompasses companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in innovation to adapt to current economic conditions.

“As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies, and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their sales representatives.”