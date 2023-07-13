Hormel announces appointments Published 10:12 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced new appointments of Scott Aakre, Lisa Selk, Lynn Egner and Natosha Walsh.

Aakre has been appointed group vice president and chief marketing officer of the Hormel Foods Retail business, which includes Planters, Skippy, Justin’s, Dinty Moore, Hormel chili, Corn Nuts, Herdez and Wholly, as well as its iconic SPAM brand, among others. Aakre will assume responsibility for continuing to evolve the company’s brand portfolio to meet the changing needs of today’s consumers, amplifying scale in snacking and entertaining, and growing the company’s ethnic and food-forward portfolio.

Prior to this Aakre held the position of senior vice president of Brand Fuel, which “Scott brings more than 30 years of brand innovation, business acumen and marketing leadership to this role, which is critical to our long-term strategy,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “Scott understands what fuels our brands and how to apply innovation and insights to unlock value in the consumer marketplace.”

Selk has been appointed senior vice president of Brand Fuel, the company’s center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation for its portfolio of more than 30 leading brands. Selk replaces Aakre.

Selk will oversee the company’s innovation, consumer and shopper insights teams, as well as its Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce team that supports the company’s brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

“Lisa has strong experience delivering growth to many of our iconic brands and has been deeply involved in our insights and innovation efforts throughout her more than 25-year career at Hormel Foods,” Snee said. “I am confident that Lisa will continue to be a great brand-builder and innovator in this new role.”

Selk served as vice president of Retail marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins for Hormel Foods before this. In this role, she was responsible for the strategic marketing efforts for many of the company’s leading brands.

Egner has been named vice president of Retail sales – West. Egner will be responsible for the company’s retail sales strategy and execution with the company’s customers in the Western Region of the United States. Egner replaces Natosha Walsh, who was recently named vice president of marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins in the company’s Retail business.

“Lynn has been instrumental in building valuable relationships with our customer partners across the Retail sales organization,” Snee said. “Lynn is a proven people leader who will continue to build a team that brings a strategic, dynamic and analytical approach to the marketplace with our portfolio of leading brands.”

In turn, Walsh has been named vice president of marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins within the company’s Retail business. Walsh will be responsible for the strategic marketing efforts for many of the company’s leading brands. Most recently, Walsh served as vice president of Retail sales for national chains at Hormel Foods. Walsh replaces Selk.

“Natosha has extensive sales and marketing experience and has been an outstanding leader in the Retail organization,” Snee said. “Natosha understands the continually changing consumer and customer landscape as we focus on the continued growth of this very important brand portfolio.”