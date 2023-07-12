HEARING 7/26/23 Published 9:10 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment (BOA) will assemble on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mower County Public Works Office, Austin, MN, to begin site visit(s), upon return to Austin, the BOA will convene in the Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912), to consider the following Variance application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance. The BOA’s anticipated time to return to the Government Center is: 1:30 p.m.

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment will take public comment on the aforementioned Variance application(s) via teleconference and in person from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Variance #567 Logan Kirtz requests 2 variance setbacks for the construction 80ft x140ft addition to an existing building structure utilized for welding fabrication. 1) setback of 5.6 ft. from the rear property line, variance of 14.4 ft. needed 2) setback of 7.7 ft from the side property line, variance of 32.3 ft. needed. Property located in Section 10, Adams Township. Property Owner(s) are: Jerome and Mary Mullenbach

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: Thursday, July 06, 2023

BY ORDER

OF THE MOWER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Valerie Sheedy

Assistant Public Works Director – Environmental Services

Austin Daily Herald:

July 12, 2023

HEARING 7/26/23