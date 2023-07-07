HEARING 7/17/23 Published 3:24 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF AUSTIN

COUNTY OF MOWER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

ON TAX ABATEMENT

REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to consider a tax abatement request from the Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.1813 and 116J.993 through 116J.995. The request is to abate 100% of the City’s portion of real estate taxes related to the new residential improvements on the subject property for a period of 5 years. The estimated amount of the abatement is $7,812. The subject property is located at 903 24th Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota and is legally described as:

Email newsletter signup

Lot 3, Block 1, North Pointe Addition to the City of Austin, County of Mower

The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, at City Hall, 500 4th Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota. All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to: City Administrator, City of Austin, 500 4th Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota 55912.

Austin Daily Herald:

July 5, 2023

HEARING 7/17/23