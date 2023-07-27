Grand Meadow man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct Published 5:15 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

A Grand Meadow man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a teenage girl over multiple occasions is going to prison for close to eight years.

Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, was sentenced to 90 months, 7.5 years, in prison for a single felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct-contact under 16; significant relationship. He was credited with 160 days served.

Three other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Stehlik will also have to serve 10 years probation following his prison sentence.

According to the court complaint, Stehlk was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over multiple occasions, including 30 times in June of 2022. The assaults stretched through to Februrary of 2023.