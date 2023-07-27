Grand Meadow man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct

Published 5:15 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Robert Lee Stehlik

A Grand Meadow man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a teenage girl over multiple occasions is going to prison for close to eight years.

Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, was sentenced to 90 months, 7.5 years, in prison for a single felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct-contact under 16; significant relationship. He was credited with 160 days served.

Three other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Email newsletter signup

Stehlik will also have to serve 10 years probation following his prison sentence.

According to the court complaint, Stehlk was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over multiple occasions, including 30 times in June of 2022. The assaults stretched through to Februrary of 2023.

 

More News

Peak alert issued for today

Austin man charged with selling drugs from a business acquitted; more trials looming

Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections