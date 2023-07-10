George Moore, 93

George Gary Moore, 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at The Cedars of Austin.

George was born on August 30, 1929 in San Francisco, California to Garland and Mary (Fleming) Moore. He graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, California in 1947. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1951. George was united in marriage to Shirley Jane Agnew on March 11, 1953 in Pasadena, California. He graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1964. In August 1947, he began his career with Hormel Foods Corporation, retiring on December 31, 1991.

George was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, Minnesota since January 1968 where he served as an Elder and Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, G.B. and Mary F. Moore; wife, Shirley Moore; and brothers, Richard Moore and James Moore.

George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: The Reverend Michael Alec and Denise Moore of Orange Beach, AL; grandson: Alec Preston Moore and fiancée Cristina Hernandez of Chicago, IL; step grandchildren: Chase Moore, Mobile, AL and Christopher Moore, Oxford, MS; faithful friends: Emily Morgan and Ann Holton Paparella; sister-in-law: Pauline Hall, West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The family would also like to offer a special Thank You to all the staff at the Cedars of Austin and Mayo Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 13th at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted and the Reverend Brittany Wundermachen officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.