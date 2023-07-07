Francis J. Rockers, 96

Francis Joseph Rockers, age 96, passed away July 5, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin, MN.

Francis was born on August 30, 1926, the 10th of 11 children born to Leopold J. Rockers and Mary (Mersmann) Rockers in Scipio, KS.

He moved to Austin, MN, in 1940, living with his brother Bob and family. Francis worked for a farmer for a year and then began working at the Geo. A Hormel Co on Sept 9, 1942. He worked there for 42-1/2 years, working in many departments. He ended his career there in the Machine Shop as a welder repairman in April 1985.

Email newsletter signup

Francis was drafted into the Army in November 1944, spending almost 2 years in the Army of Occupation in Germany. During that time, he was a guard at the Nuremberg Trials. He was honorably discharged in August 1946.

On June 12, 1948, he was united in marriage to Carole Ann Johnson at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. They were the loving parents of 7 children. Family members knew him as “Mr. Fix It” and “Uncle Bud.” One of his greatest joys was to fix something that would have otherwise been thrown out because it no longer worked.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years on February 17, 2022; granddaughter, Regina Rose Rockers; parents; siblings and their spouses, Clarence (Lizzie) Rockers, Coletta (Eddie) Owens, Erma (Ken) Parsons, Gen (Veral) Skaggs, Doris (George) Hartegan, Helen (Dave) Bruner, Robert (Cyrilla) Rockers, Mary Rose (Earl) Skinner, Charlene (Dave) Ganzer, and Irene (Bill) Ferguson.

He is survived by his children, Joseph of Minneapolis, MN, John (Patsy) of St. Joseph, MO, Barbara (Bruce) Geisler of New Richmond, WI, Mark (Christine) of Winnebago, MN, Steve (Julie) of Northfield, MN, Paul (Jill) of Austin, MN, Janet (Rich) Huffman of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Brad (Sabiha) Rockers, Gina (Josh) Mendez, Beth (Nathan) Marsh, Brian (Marie) Rockers, Katie Rockers, Matthew (Ali) Rockers, Marianna Rockers, Keith Rockers, Kevin Rockers, Blake Rockers, Breanna (Mitch) Sandey; Beth Huffman, Joe (Ellie) Huffman; great grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Hayley, Donovan, Alen, Alisa, Elise, Abby, Ila, David, Ashleyann, Francis, Levon, Emmett, Nolan, Lennon; great-great grandchildren, Brinley and Bennett.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Austin, MN. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin, MN. Francis’ family would like to thank the staff at St Mark’s Living, Ecumen Hospice, and St Croix Hospice for their care and dedication over this past year. Memorials are preferred to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.