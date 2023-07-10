Four from the area injured in Dodge County crash

Published 9:11 am Monday, July 10, 2023

By Daily Herald

Four area people were taken to the hospital following a Friday morning crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:43 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9.

A 2016 Freightliner semi with trailer, driven by David Neal Norris, 51, of Macon, Georgia, was traveling eastbound on Highway 14, when it collided with a 2002 Lexus ES, driven by Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 27, of Hayfield, which was traveling northbound on Dodge County Road 9 and turning east on Highway 14.

Email newsletter signup

A passenger in the Lexus, Geniva Cristine Alers, 29, of Austin, and three juveniles — ages 8, 6 and 2 from Hayfield — were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Ellerbe and a three-year-old, of Hayfield, were both uninjured.

Norris, the driver of the semi, was uninjured.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Ambulance and Kasson Fire Department also responded.

 

More News

Justice Bus to tour southeast MN

Man charged in crash that reached speeds of 145 mph changes pleas

Use of mental health crisis line soars 1 year after 988’s launch in Minnesota

New president at home at RCC

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections