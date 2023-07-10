Four from the area injured in Dodge County crash Published 9:11 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Four area people were taken to the hospital following a Friday morning crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:43 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9.

A 2016 Freightliner semi with trailer, driven by David Neal Norris, 51, of Macon, Georgia, was traveling eastbound on Highway 14, when it collided with a 2002 Lexus ES, driven by Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 27, of Hayfield, which was traveling northbound on Dodge County Road 9 and turning east on Highway 14.

A passenger in the Lexus, Geniva Cristine Alers, 29, of Austin, and three juveniles — ages 8, 6 and 2 from Hayfield — were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Ellerbe and a three-year-old, of Hayfield, were both uninjured.

Norris, the driver of the semi, was uninjured.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Ambulance and Kasson Fire Department also responded.