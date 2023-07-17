Former player returns to Austin Bruins as assistant coach Published 3:01 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced the return of Liam Thrawl in the role of assistant coach to begin the 2023-24 season.

Thrawl played for the Bruins during the 2016-17 season.

“I am very excited to have Liam come back to Austin along with his fiancé Jess” said head coach Steve Howard. “It’s always a great thing to have a former player return to be a coach. His time at RPI will be very valuable to our staff and we look forward to getting started.”

Thrawl, 24, joins the Bruins Coaching Staff after spending the 2022-23 season as a volunteer assistant coach for Division I Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and as an assistant coach for the Midwest Blackbirds (USPHL Premier) for the 2021-22 season. With RPI, Thrawl was responsible for pre-scouting/video, and individual player development. Before coaching, Thrawl played Junior Hockey in the NAHL as a member of the Janesville Jets during the 2015-16 season, and then as a member of the Bruins for the 2016-17 season.

“It’s great to be back in Austin” said Liam. “As a player, this place was incredibly special to me and now coming back as a coach, I hope I can create that same feeling for our players here. The community in Austin is unlike any in junior hockey and I am glad to be a part of it once again.”