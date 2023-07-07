Evie Mohrfeld: Upcoming trips have us hopping this summer, fall Published 5:33 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Summer and fall are great seasons to travel, and we have many favorite outings and trips planned for you.

July 12: John Deere Factory Tour and Museum in Waterloo, Iowa: The trip includes an extended, narrated tram tour of the plant. We will have time to visit the museum and, of course, the gift shop. Departing at 7 a.m. from the south end of the Walmart parking lot. Returning about 5 p.m. We have a few openings if you would like to join us. Open to the public.

July 26: Chanhassen Dinner Theater presents “Jersey Boys:” This delightful musical has us tapping our toes to many of our favorite songs from the 60s. We will depart at 9 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot and returning at around 6 p.m.

Aug. 2-8 Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice: We will see that this Nordic island country is not covered in ice, but instead it’s a stunning mix of green plains, wild volcanic scenery, beautiful coasts and lakes, spouting geysers and hot springs. With 20 hours of natural sunlight, we will have plenty of time to see all that Iceland offers.

Aug. 31-Sept. 10: Seine/Paris River Cruise: Paris is a dream destination for so many and we are lucky to spend two days in Paris before we board our river boat for the next seven nights. The highlight of the cruise will be a full day touring the beaches of Normandy, the Landing Museum at Arromanches and the Normandy American Cemetery where 9,387 American soldiers are buried.

Watch for future river cruises hosted by Evie’s Travel as these have proven to be very popular and especially friendly for senior travel.

Sep 24: Narrated Trolley Tour and St. Croix River cruise: Our popular day in Stillwater includes a special dinner on the river boat with musical entertainment “Jazz Me on the Water.” The scenery is the highlight of the day as we hope to capture the fall colors of this beautiful area.

Nov. 1-4: Branson Missouri Holiday Trip: Many great shows and always a fun motorcoach tour. Call Evie for details.

Our Travel Office hours at the Mower County Senior Center continue to be Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:3 a.m. to noon. Travel number is 507-438-3946. Mail to Evie’s Travel PO Box 575 Austin MN 55912.