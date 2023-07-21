Evie Mohrfeld: Summer travels draw to a close, fall coming Published 5:41 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

As our summer schedule shortens, we still continue to enjoy our outings and look forward to our fall travels.

• July 26: “Jersey Boys” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This high energy show tells the story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons as they came together for 40 years. “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “My Eyes Adore You” are some that will jog your memory.

We have had two late cancellations if you would still like to join us. Because of this show’s popularity we have booked a second date on Oct. 18. Sign-ups have begun for that date and we are open to the public. Motorcoach will pick up our travelers at the south end of Walmart. Loading will take place 15 prior to our 9 a.m. departure.

This show includes a choice of dinner and great seating.

• Aug. 2-8: Iceland Tour. We’ve held our departure meeting for this anticipated tour and this trip is filled. Will share stories upon our return.

Fall schedule of new trips include:

• Aug. 31-Sept. 10: Paris and Seine riverboat cruise.

• Sept. 24: Stillwater narrated trolley city tour followed with a St. Croix river cruise including lunch and entertainment. A few seats are still available.

• Oct. 18: “Jersey Boys,” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

• Nov. 1-4: It’s our Branson trip, which includes Christmas shows.

• Nov. 16: “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Old Log Theatre

• Dec. 6: “Church Basement Ladies” new holiday show.

Our newsletter is available in a message box at the south outdoor entrance. Members of the MCSC will receive announcements in their bi-monthly newsletter.

Our travel number is 507-439-3946. Our travel hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.