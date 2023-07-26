EST/SHAW, J. Published 6:41 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-1362

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

In re the Estate

of Joanne Marie Shaw,

a/k/a Joanne M. Shaw, a/k/a Joanne Shaw, Decedent

Notice and Order

for Hearing on Petition

for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and

Notice to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on September 01, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. a hearing will be held at Mower County Justice Center, 201 – 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the:

original Will of the Decedent, dated November 8, 2015;

and for the appointment of:

Name: Ronald Shaw

Address: 2308 Willet Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in

an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 07/18/2023

Kevin Siefken

District Court Judge

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative

Name: Paul V. Sween

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 107761 Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

July 26 and Aug. 2, 2023

EST/KNUTSON, D.