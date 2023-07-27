Eileen M. Evans, 92

Eileen Mary Evans, 92, of LeRoy, Minnesota died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, from 4-7, with Rosary preceding at 3:30 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, services will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial to be held following at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Born the first of 13 children on March 31, 1931 in International Falls, MN to Romeo and Marie Karsnia, she married Alfred R. Evans on Oct. 16, 1950 in International Falls.

Email newsletter signup

Eileen is survived by 14 children including Terry (Mary Kay) of Plymouth, WI; Pat Markor of Columbus, WI; Tim (Luanne) of Moline, IL; Linda (Leo) Smith of Bluffton, SC; Debra (Joe) Welter of Grayslake, IL; Sue Beck of Woodstock, GA; Donna (Tom) Gnidovic of Sugar Grove, IL; Barb (Brian) O’Neill of Bluffton, SC; Dan (Joyce) of LeRoy, MN; Julie (Mark) Hale of Clearwater, FL; Greg (Sue) of Sparta, WI; Natalie of Beaver Dam, WI; Dave (Amy) of Kasson, MN; Matt (Jessie) of Byron, MN, as well as 34 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are 10 siblings including Leo (Phyllis) of International Falls, Tom Karsnia of International Falls, Peggy (Don) of Coon Rapids, MN, Jim (Paula) of International Falls, Rosie and John Rasmussen of Little Fork MN, Jerry (Martha) of International Falls, Mike Karsnia of International Falls, Kay (Randy) Dugas of Grand Rapids, MN, Susie (Bob) Wake of Federal Dam, MN and Midge (Dave) Furman of Savage, MN, as well as a brother-in-law, Paul Evans of Bayard, Nebraska.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Alfred, infant son, Ronald, and two brothers, Daniel and Jack; three sister-in-laws, Edna Karsnia, LaWanda Bennett and Connie Benker, and two brother-in-laws, Virgil Evans and Don Evans.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com