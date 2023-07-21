Education Briefs

Published 5:37 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Daily Herald

Minnesota State University-Mankato Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Austin

Jack Andersen, Honor List

Kya Christopherson, Honor List

Collin Dahlback, Honor List

Katelyn Hansen, Honor List

Salma Masood, Honor List

Isabel Mattick, High Honor List

Elizabeth Oleson, Honor List

Ku Reh, Honor List

Kendra Smeby, High Honor List

Bisrat Tadesse, Honor List

LeAnn Valle, Honor List

Blooming Prairie

Lillian Abbe, High Honor List

Drew Kittelson, Honor List

Lauren Louks, Honor List

Emily Miller, Honor List

Luke Rennie, Honor List

Alivia Schneider, Honor List

Taylor Wurst, Honor List

Brownsdale

Hannah Pike, Honor List

Elkton

Kelsey Mensink, Honor List

Travis Russell, High Honor List

Glenville

Jack Jellinger, Honor List

Morgan Jellinger, Honor List

Hayfield

Brady Kyllo, Honor List

Alexis Roe, Honor List

Lyle

Sarah Douglas, Honor List

Racine

Meghan Kosmala, Honor List

Rose Creek

Laura Bottema, Honor List

University of North Dakota 2023 Spring Grads

Hayfield

Carl A. Knutson, Bachelor of Science

University of North Dakota 2023 Spring Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Emma Grafe

St. Olaf College 2023 Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Austin

Eleanor Hinchcliffe, Religion

Brock Lawhead, Psychology

