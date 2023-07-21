Education Briefs
Published 5:37 pm Friday, July 21, 2023
Minnesota State University-Mankato Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Austin
Jack Andersen, Honor List
Email newsletter signup
Kya Christopherson, Honor List
Collin Dahlback, Honor List
Katelyn Hansen, Honor List
Salma Masood, Honor List
Isabel Mattick, High Honor List
Elizabeth Oleson, Honor List
Ku Reh, Honor List
Kendra Smeby, High Honor List
Bisrat Tadesse, Honor List
LeAnn Valle, Honor List
Blooming Prairie
Lillian Abbe, High Honor List
Drew Kittelson, Honor List
Lauren Louks, Honor List
Emily Miller, Honor List
Luke Rennie, Honor List
Alivia Schneider, Honor List
Taylor Wurst, Honor List
Brownsdale
Hannah Pike, Honor List
Elkton
Kelsey Mensink, Honor List
Travis Russell, High Honor List
Glenville
Jack Jellinger, Honor List
Morgan Jellinger, Honor List
Hayfield
Brady Kyllo, Honor List
Alexis Roe, Honor List
Lyle
Sarah Douglas, Honor List
Racine
Meghan Kosmala, Honor List
Rose Creek
Laura Bottema, Honor List
University of North Dakota 2023 Spring Grads
Hayfield
Carl A. Knutson, Bachelor of Science
University of North Dakota 2023 Spring Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Emma Grafe
St. Olaf College 2023 Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Austin
Eleanor Hinchcliffe, Religion
Brock Lawhead, Psychology