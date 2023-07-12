Darci Jo Buchan, 57

Darci Jo Buchan, age 57, of Austin, died Sunday, July 9, 2023 peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends after a nine year courageous battle with cancer. Darci was diagnosed in February 2014 and never stopped fighting until she no longer had the strength left in her.

Darci was born January 8, 1966 in Wells, Minnesota and adopted from Blue Earth County as an infant to Beryl and Elaine (Wolter) Buchan of Austin. She attended Austin High School where she was active in several school bands as a clarinet player, including marching band. Darci played girls basketball and graduated in 1984. After high school, she attended Riverland Community College in Austin, graduating with a Secretarial degree. She worked for Farm Credit in Rochester from 1985 until she started working as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Hormel Company in Austin in December 199. Darci retired in June 2023.

In 2016, she was the Paint the Town Pink Ambassador.

Darci loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughter. She never missed an event and spent years supporting and being Bri’s biggest fan especially while Bri was serving in the military. Darci especially enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Jaylynn, perform in dance competitions.

Darci loved children and their eyes would light up when they knew they were going to see her. She was their tickle monster.

Darci had a passion for cross stitch and earned numerous blue ribbons from the county fair for her outstanding work. She always had a home project and loved working on her home and yard. She enjoyed spending time in her backyard with family and friends while sharing her pool with everyone, sunning, caring for her flowers and plants, shopping, traveling, and hosting many password tournaments.

Survivors include her mother, Elaine Buchan, Austin, MN; daughter, Brianna Buchan, Austin, MN; granddaughter, Jaylynn Huinker, Austin, MN; brothers, David (Susie) Buchan, Norwich, CT, Dean (Mandy) Buchan, Austin, MN; nieces and nephews, Andy (Sam) Buchan, Aubrey and Daphne Buchan, Bailey, Skyler, and Paige Buchan; aunts, uncles, and cousins; the girls, Kandi, Cassie, Steph, Angie, Nikki, Genika, Delta, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her father, Beryl Buchan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Hospice, Austin Mayo Infusion Center, and Albert Lea Mayo Oncology, Nurse Kandi.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17th at the First Congregational Church in Austin with the Reverend Elizabeth O’Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Sunday from 4-7 pm and also one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.