Dale V. VanDenover, 92

Dale Vernon VanDenover, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home in Austin, surrounded by his family. Dale was born on April 17, 1931, in Austin, Minnesota, to Robert and Shirley (Earl) VanDenover. He graduated from Austin High School in 1949. On September 29, 1950, Dale was united in marriage to Phyllis Lembrick at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Dale and Phyllis were high school sweethearts; Dale sold a pig to buy her an engagement ring for graduation. The couple was blessed with four children. Dale and Phyllis raised their family and resided in Austin their entire married life. He was devoted to Phyllis and lived his vows caring for her daily until she passed. In 1952, Dale was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Dale worked for Hormel until his retirement in 1986. Following retirement, he worked at Rydjor Bike for many years. Dale was an avid horseman for 36 years and was involved in saddle club in his younger years. He also was an enthusiastic bike rider and would ride anywhere from 32-60 miles every day. Dale loved canoeing and backpacking, especially in the Boundary Waters, and he instilled in his children an appreciation for nature and wilderness. Dale was always the coolest guy in the room, and, like his great grandchildren, enjoyed a good (or bad) fart joke. He was also known for his yardwork and beautiful gardens; his day lilies come up every year still. Dale and Phyllis were very passionate about their involvement in Prairie Visions, which was organized for the purpose of promoting and improving the Mower County communities of Adams, Minnesota, LeRoy, Minnesota, Rose Creek, Minnesota, and Taopi, Minnesota. Their volunteer efforts were an important part in the establishment of the Shooting Star Scenic Byway and the Shooting Star Recreational Trail. Dale and Phyllis were also faithful volunteers at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center and were awarded the Sigurd F. Olson Conservation Award, recognizing their leadership and dedication to volunteerism.

Family was important to Dale and all inclusive; once you were in, you were in and it didn’t take blood or genes to make you family. His family will miss him dearly and is grateful for sharing in the wonder that was Dale, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Dale is survived by his children, Michael (Rose) VanDenover of Blaine, Minnesota, Jane (Paul) Wagner of Austin, Robert (Terri) VanDenover of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Chris (Tony Roberts) VanDenover of Lime Springs, Iowa; grandchildren, Tiffany (Kayle), Sarah, Blayne, Paul II, David (Tracy), Isaiah, Heather, Justine (Aaron) and Laura; eight great grandchildren; special friends, Ross and Ruth Chamberlain, and their sons, Kyle and Cody; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley VanDenover; sister, Carol (Pat) Betschart; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Tena Lembrick.

