Convictions: June 26-July 9 Published 5:23 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

— Danny Dohres, 38, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony assault third degree-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions.

— Noelia Garcia Martinez, 20, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $200 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. She was given credit for two days served. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $400 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 334 days in jail. She was given credit for nine days served. Sentences are to run consecutively.

— Nyayul David Gash, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 176 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Soupin Thongvanh, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Michael Dale Vanbuskirk, 32, Sergeant, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

— Angel Agramonte, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Alexander Gene Barth, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Britny Robyn Bergland, 33, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor check forgery-offer/possess with intent to defraud. She must remain law abiding.

— Lynn Marie Cruz, 49, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. She must follow several conditions.

— Charles Wesley, 43, Oelwein, Iowa, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony criminal sexual conduct second degree-victim under 13.

— Beani Nyigwo Okony, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must also pay $2,658.42 in restitution. He was given credit for 17 days served.

— Carlos Alberto Paez, 41, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He was follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— David Benjamin Vasey, 25, Minneapolis, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and fined $50 for felony predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement.

— Timothy Paul Lafluer, 55, Brandon, South Dakota, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm-gross negligence. He must remain law-abiding.

— Lyndsey Jean Raffelson, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nicole Leigh Brooks, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. She must follow several conditions.

— Brittany Nichole Brown, 36, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions. Failure do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Federico Isaiah Garza, 21, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony second degree drugs sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions.

— Nicholas Howard Greenwood, 41, Lyle, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Elizabeth Marie Hansen, 36, Spring Valley, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours and two aggravating factors. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Edward Gabriel Hernandez, 25, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor fifth degree assault-fear of bodily harm or death. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 264 days in jail.

— Dallen Gregory Rud, 30, Waltham, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jeremiah Darwin VanRiper, 41, Albert Lea, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 66 months in prison.