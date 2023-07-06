Charles Glen Butler, 84

Charles Glen Butler was born April 8, 1939 and died peacefully at his home June 22, 2023 at the age of 84. His parents were Alfred and Gladys Butler, they were farmers near Lake Mills, IA.

Charles quit school the first day of his senior year and joined the Army. After basic training he went to military police training. Shortly thereafter he was deployed to Germany where he served as a city military policeman.

On August 8, 1958 there was an uprising and he was deployed to Beirut, Lebanon. One day while directing traffic in Beirut Point, a crowd gathered and soon there was shooting and chaos. Charles radioed for protection and eight tanks circled the intersection. A reporter from the Associated Press wrote an article of Charles and his partner that circulated the world. Charles was discharged in November of 1958 and presented with a Letter of Appreciation from his commanding officer. He returned to the Lake Mills area and started farming and worked at Winnebago Industries.

Email newsletter signup

In February, 1961, he married Betty Olson. After two years of farming they moved to Albert Lea, MN and he went to work for Clean Towel Service. He was promoted to branch manager and moved to Austin, MN.

In 1970 Charles went to work for Hormel. In 1977 he left Hormel and purchased the local Montgomery Ward franchise. He later built a new brick building for his business. The franchise was very successful, second in sales volume in seven states.

In 1986 Montgomery Ward Corporation ceased to exist. Charles then moved to Denver, CO for 20 years, and after retiring at age 60 he moved back to Austin.

Betty and three daughters, Dawn Shumaker (Allan), Darla Jensen (Mark) and Danette Lande (Dwight) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren survive him.

Charles donated his body to research with the Mayo Clinic Body Donation Program. There will be a celebration of life and military rights service by the VFW Post 1216 and American Legion Post 91 at a later date. Charles will be buried at Elk Creek Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA.