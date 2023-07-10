Bruins assistant Hampus Sjödahl departs, takes assistant position with Cedar Rapids Published 10:11 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced that assistant coach Hampus Sjödahl will be leaving the team after taking an assistant coach position with the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Sjödahl joined the Bruins organization in 2021.

“It was a pleasure to work with Hampus these past two seasons,” said Steve Howard, Bruins head coach. “He’s a great young coach who will move up the ladder quickly. Hampus did such a great job with our forwards and the power play that we knew it would only be a matter of time before an opportunity would come his way. Mark Carlson and the Cedar Rapids Roughriders are getting a good one, and we wish him the best on his new opportunity in Iowa!”

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Sjödahl moved to the United States in 2014 to play junior hockey for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He spent two seasons in Odessa, totaling 103 points in 115 games, holding the franchise record for all-time goals scored. He finished his junior career as a part of the All-NAHL Team, South Division All-Star Team, South Division MVP, South Division Forward of the Year, and by attending the Dallas Stars Development Camp in the summer of 2016. Sjödahl continued his playing career at Bemidji State University, where he played four years of collegiate hockey while pursuing a degree.

In his senior season, he was an Alternate Captain for the Beavers and graduated in the spring of 2020 with a degree in Business Administration.