Bruins assistant coach is stepping down Published 5:18 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced that assistant coach Justin Fisher will be stepping down as the team’s Assistant Coach due to family reasons but will remain a part of the organization to serve as a regional scout. Fisher has served as the team’s assistant since joining the organization in 2020.

“It was an enjoyable experience to watch Fish grow as a player, a coach, and a person over the last ten years” mentioned Head Coach Steve Howard. “The entire organization will truly miss having him here. Fish worked countless hours, he did a lot for the Bruins and the players on and off the ice. He is a great coach and honestly is ready to be a head coach at this level but we understand that family comes first. We wish Justin and his fiancée Kara all the best as they start their new adventure down in North Carolina!”

Fisher came to Austin after spending a season as an assistant coach with Adrian College (ACHA) in 2019. Before coaching, Fisher played five seasons for the Bulldogs and served as one of the team captains in each of his final two years. During his time with the Bruins, Fisher has helped grow the Bruins’ penalty kill to one of the top special teams in the NAHL, and has helped multiple defensemen, including Jack Malinksi, Matt Desiderio, and Jimmy Goffredo to earn their college commitment.