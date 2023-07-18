Bruins add Drulia to their coaching staff Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Bruins have added Alex Drulia to their coaching staff as he will join the team as an assistant coach.

Drulia had been serving as a Regional Scout for the Bruins the past season.

“I am very excited to be a part of such an amazing organization,” mentioned Drulia. “I look forward to getting to town and meeting everyone in the organization and I am excited to meet the great fan base and the local community.”

Email newsletter signup

Drulia, 28, joins the Bruins coaching staff after spending the 2022-23 season as a Regional Scout for Head Coach Steve Howard. In addition to scouting, Druilia served as the head coach for the Maine Moose 18U program. Prior to that, Drulia was the head coach of the Twin City Thunder USPHL Premier and assistant coach of Twin Cities NCDC Programs.

With the addition of Drurila and Thrawl, that rounds out the new Bruins Coach after the departures of both Justin Fisher and Hampus Sjödahl earlier this offseason.

Members of the Bruins team will return to Austin at the beginning of August for Orientation Camp as the roster for the 2023-24 season begins to take shape. The season officially begins in Blaine for the annual NAHL Showcase, September 13-16 with the following weekend, the Bruins hosting the St. Cloud Norsemen on September 22 for their home opener.