Bruce Donald Coleman, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on 7.24.23 surrounded by family at Legacy of Brownsdale in Brownsdale, MN.

Bruce was born in Austin MN on April 23, 1953 to the late Donald and Evelyn Coleman. He graduated from Pacelli Catholic High School in Austin where he was an all-star athlete in both track and football.

Bruce married Terry Warner and had two beautiful daughters, Kareen and Erin. He very much loved his family. They were his everything. He also loved the MN Vikings, maybe equally as much.

Bruce struggled with his health for many years and for the past 2 years, he lived at Legacy of Brownsdale where the team at Legacy lovingly cared for Bruce and treated him, and his family, like their own. He enjoyed poetry, music, westerns and loved to write in his journal and document his many happy times with family.

Bruce will be greatly missed, every day, by all of those that had the privilege of knowing him. Remember I love you, remember I care. I’ll always be with you, though you don’t see me there. As Bruce would say “Talk to you later sweetheart. Tata for now.”

Bruce is survived by his wife Terry Coleman; daughters, Erin (David) Gilles and Kareen (Matt) Auringer; sisters, Jean (Wes) Halverson, Marcia (Lee) Warnke, Carol (John) Whortenbury; four grandchildren, Madison and Brett Gilles, and Maddox and Amelia Auringer. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father Donald and Evelyn Coleman and brother Brian Coleman.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the team at Legacy of Brownsdale for the care that Bruce received while he was a resident there. Truly a world-class assisted living facility.

Memorials can be sent to the family. A celebration of life will be held on October 7th. For more information on the celebration of life, please email kccoleman01@gmail.com