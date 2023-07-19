BIDS/SUBSTATION Published 8:40 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Utilities Operations Director of Austin Utilities, at 1908 14th Street NE, Austin, MN 55912, until 1:30 p.m. on the 3rd day of August, 2023, for Furnishing Substation Control Enclosure at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud.

The material required is as follows:

Substation Control Enclosure

The above equipment shall be in accordance with the specifications and proposed form of contract now on file in Austin Utilities offices in said city of Austin, Minnesota, by this reference made a part hereof, as though fully set out and incorporated herein.

Each bid shall be made out on bid forms furnished by the Engineer and shall be accompanied by either a certified check or a bid bond executed in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the amount of the Bid. The bid security shall be made payable to Austin Utilities. The bid security must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. Such bid security shall be forfeited to Austin Utilities as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract and post a satisfactory Performance Bond.

Material suppliers desiring a copy of the bid forms and specifications for individual use may obtain them from the office of DGR Engineering, Rock Rapids, Iowa, telephone (712) 472-2531, fax (712) 472-2710, website www.dgr.com, e-mail dgr@dgr.com, no deposit required.

Upon shipment of the complete equipment, the Supplier shall submit to the Owner a detailed statement of the equipment shipped and installed. The Owner shall, within thirty (30) days after delivery receipt of the material and associated invoice, pay the Supplier ninety-five percent (95%) of the contract price of the material.

The Owner shall within thirty (30) days after final completion, field assembly, testing, required test reports, record drawings, final documentation and certification by Engineer, pay the Supplier the remaining five percent (5%) of the contract price.

All materials shall be delivered by the dates set in the Specifications.

Austin Utilities reserves the right to defer acceptance of any bid for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date bids are received and no bid may be withdrawn during this period. Austin Utilities also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of Austin Utilities.

AUSTIN UTILITIES

By /s/ Alex Bumgardner Utilities Operations Director

July 12 and 19, 2023

BIDS/SUBSTATION