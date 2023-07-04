BIDS/RECYCLING
Published 9:48 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Proposals for construction of projects as listed below will be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on July 20th, 2023.
MOWER COUNTY
RECYCLING CENTER
ADDITION
CP 50-23-12; Construction of a new 30’ x 125’ (3,750 square foot) single story addition on the north side of the existing Mower County Recycling Center, Austin, Minnesota. The construction will include a slab on grade metal building with steel roof and steel siding to match the existing building, electrical and mechanical work, sitework, and appurtenant construction. The addition will be used as a public drop-off facility for electronic equipment recycling.
Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com
As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.
The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.
County of Mower, Minnesota
TRISH HARREN
County Administrator
Austin Daily Herald:
June 24, July 1 and 8, 2023
