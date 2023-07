Austin’s Greenman swims strong at Long Course state meet Published 1:04 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Austin’s Gracie Greenman finished with a strong showing at the 13-14 year old division at the Long Course state swimming meet in Rochester recently.

Greenman, a freshman at AHS, took 12th in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:11.38 and she took 16th in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:38.16.