Austin’s Greenman advances to state finals Published 2:15 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Austin freshman Gracie Greenman advanced to the finals at a summer state swimming meet in Rochester Friday.

Greenman, who was seeded 17th in the 100-backstroke, swam in a time of 1:10.91 to finish 13th and advance to the finals, which includes the top 16 swimmers.

The finals are scheduled for Friday night in Rochester.