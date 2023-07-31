Austin Utilities receives national award for community service Published 1:29 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Austin Utilities, of Minnesota, received an American Public Gas Association (APGA) Community Service Award during the APGA Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The award recognizes an APGA public gas system member for the accomplishments of the gas system and its employees in improving and enhancing the quality of life of the community it serves.

AU supports several local non-profit organizations. It partners with the Red Cross by hosting blood drives and United Way with employee donations and volunteering for annual events.

The Salvation Army is supported by collecting customer donations for the HeatShare Program, serving community meals and fundraising with Pizza Ranch. AU staff participates in customer outreach by hosting building tours, holding open houses and community education classes, and attending job fairs – teaching students about career opportunities within the utility industry. Last year, the Employee Volunteer Program was implemented, allowing employees to earn vacation time in exchange for volunteer hours.

At the same conference, Kelly Lady was presented the J Hardie Johnston Award. This award recognizes an APGA public gas member for the accomplishments of the gas system and its employees in improving and enhancing the quality of life of the community it serves. Lady is retiring after a 30-year career at Austin Utilities.

APGA is the national association of municipally and publicly owned local distribution systems. There are about 1,000 public gas systems serving more than 6 million customers. These public gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities that are owned by, and accountable to, the citizens they serve. They include municipal gas distribution systems, public utility districts, county districts, and other public agencies that have natural gas distribution facilities.