Austin man accused of criminal sexual contact with teen girl
Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023
An Austin man has made his first court appearance in a case where he is accused of sexual contact with a minor.
Alexander William Miller, 25, of Austin has been charged with a pair of felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the court complaint, Miller is accused of sexual conduct involving a 13-year-old girl in March of this year.
Miller’s next court appearance is slated to July 13.