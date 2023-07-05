Austin man accused of criminal sexual contact with teen girl

Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Daily Herald

Alexander William Miller

An Austin man has made his first court appearance in a case where he is accused of sexual contact with a minor.

Alexander William Miller, 25, of Austin has been charged with a pair of felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the court complaint, Miller is accused of sexual conduct involving a 13-year-old girl in March of this year.

Miller’s next court appearance is slated to July 13.

 

