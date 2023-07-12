Austin Legion drops 5-2 loss to Albert Lea Published 8:57 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Early production at the plate and a strong pitching performance by Mike Olson led to a 5-2 Albert Lea Post 56 win over Austin’s Post 91 Tuesday night at Marcusen Park.

Olson carried a no-hitter through three innings as Austin bats struggled to find any space to land the ball. Post 91’s first hit didn’t come until the bottom of the fourth when Nick Robertson singled.

Austin fell into a hole early when Albert Lea scored once in the second and then added four more in the top of the third third to take a 5-0 lead.

Email newsletter signup

Austin didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fourth inning when Jared Lillemon singled. Post 91 wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-2.

Lillemon once again came to the plate with the opportunity to do some more damage with two out and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but a shot tagged solidly to left field was corralled by Albert Lea left fielder Cooper Kermis who snared it while falling.

For the game, Austin left eight runners on board with the biggest threats coming in the later innings.