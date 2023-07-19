Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies announce ownership change Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies have announced the finalization of the sale of both teams to new ownership.

Craig Patrick and Mike Cooper have spent more than a decade building these organizations, and they are excited to pass the reigns to Brian Raduenz to build on their success.

“We are grateful for the incredible support over the last 13 seasons, and especially from our amazing fans who traveled this year to Blaine for the Robertson Cup,” said Patrick, who originally brought the Bruins to Austin. “Mike and I will still be around in an advisory capacity and will join you as dedicated Bruins and Grizzlies fans.”

Raduenz is the Chief Executive Officer of a global Defense company, AEVEX Aerospace.

A native of Eveleth, Minnesota, he is a graduate and hockey alumnus of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a successful 20-year Air Force career before building and leading a successful Aerospace and Defense corporation.

“I am excited to carry on the winning tradition of both these great organizations and partner with the communities of Austin and Rochester to help talented, young hockey players reach their full potential,” he said.

Both teams will remain in their respective cities.