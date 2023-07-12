Austin Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 37th Ag Appreciation Summer Cookout Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to mark your calendar for the 37th Chamber Ag Appreciation Summer Cookout from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the Mower County Fairgrounds..

Held annually, this event traditionally brings in more than 1,000 diners.

“Get ready to indulge in some of the best flavors of Mower County, from a delicious Windsor chop dinner, with coleslaw, beans and beverages, to ice cream served by the dairy princesses,” says Chamber President Elaine Hansen. “We look forward to this great event every year. Please join us and support our Ag businesses, organizations and students.”

Tickets are $19 in advance or $20 at the door. Take-out is also available. Call 507-437-4561 to reserve your ticket or register at austincoc.com/events/calendar.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Mower County 4-H program, Corn & Soybean Growers, Pork Producers, Dairy Association, FFA and National Barrow Show, in addition to supporting about 400 3rd grade students attending “Day on the Farm.”