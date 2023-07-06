APS announces interim head girls soccer coach Published 10:50 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced that Amber Rochat will lead the Austin Packers girls soccer team as interim head coach for the 2023 season.

Rochat graduated from Rosemount High School in 2004 and went on to study Elementary Education at Minnesota State Mankato. Rochat has been coaching soccer for eight years — one year in Kansas and the last seven years for Austin High School.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to be interim head coach for the girls’ soccer program at Austin High School,” Rochat said. “I’ve been coaching a lot of these players since they were in middle school, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of their high school soccer experience. I have always had a passion for the sport of soccer and played from kindergarten to high school. I love getting to know the players and making it an awesome experience the girls want to be a part of! I am honored and grateful to continue to build the program with these amazing athletes. Go Pack!”

Rochat is a first-grade teacher at Neveln Elementary School. She has been teaching for 14 years; 11 years with Austin Public Schools. Besides her undergrad degree in Elementary Education, Rochat holds two master’s degrees. One is in Education Leadership and the other is in Education Specialist and Administration.

“Austin Activities is excited for Coach Rochat to step in and lead the girls’ soccer program. Having been with AHS Girls Soccer for some time, she knows our student-athletes, their capabilities, and has those relationships already built,” said Austin Activities Director, Katie Carter. “I am confident Amber will continue to provide those educationally-based opportunities for the girls on and off the field. It will be exciting to see how the team grows and develops throughout the season.”

Rochat will succeed coach Jake Levisen, who has moved on to other endeavors.