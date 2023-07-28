Applications deadline nears for Cedar Arts Fest Published 6:04 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

OSAGE — The application deadline for exhibitors in the third annual Cedar Arts Fest, which will showcase the works of Mitchell County and area artists, is fast approaching.

Deadline for application is Aug. 11. The arts festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leeman Education Center in Osage. The event, sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, is held in conjunction with Autumn Artistry. The FACMC this year is partnering with the Cedar Valley Seminary, who operates the Leeman Center.

The event features both those artists who do not care to sell works, and vendors.

Generous set-up time will be available on Friday evening prior to the event and on Saturday morning before the show opens at 10 a.m.

Entrants must be 18 years old although those younger will be considered if a request is made.

All exhibitors must register. For an application form, visit the Facebook page for the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County (Facebook.com/FineArtsofMitchellCounty), or contact Deb Nicklay at lovethurber@gmail.com; or Pat Mackin, at mackinpatrick@rocketmail.com.