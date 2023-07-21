Annual blood drive in honor of Lauren Schwab reaches 10th year

Published 6:21 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Daily Herald

Lauren Schwab. Photo provided

A blood drive held in honor of an Austin woman, who passed away in 2013, is coming up on its 10th year of giving.

The drive is in memory of Lauren Schwab, who passed away unexpectedly from complications arising from a pulmonary embolism while going to school at Winona State University where she was studying as a nursing student.

This year’s drive will be held noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 in Salon 1 at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

Schwab’s family created the blood drive in her memory. During her life, Schwab volunteered at the Red Cross, where she served on the board as a student representative.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “AustinHS” to schedule an appointment.

