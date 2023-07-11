Allan “Fuddy” Mayer, 85

Allan “Fuddy” A. Mayer, 85, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mayo Clinic – St. Marys Campus surrounded by his loving family.

Allan was born on February 28, 1938 in Stacyville, Iowa to Raymond and Clara (Hemann) Mayer. He graduated with the Class of 1956 from Visitation Catholic School. On January 11, 1957 he entered the U.S. Army and served on active duty until 1959 and then served in the Army Reserves for several more years. During his active duty, he was stationed in Germany and worked as a morris code interceptor. After returning home from active duty, he met Darlene Mullenbach at the Terp Ballroom in Austin. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1963 at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg. Allan and Darlene resided in Adams, Minnesota and started their family of 4 children. Allan lost his beloved wife, Darlene, in 2008.

Allan worked as a foreman for the Oliver tractor plant, which later became known as White Farm Equipment in Charles City, Iowa for 31 ½ years. After the White Farm Equipment foundry closed, he worked for Schmitz Electric in Adams for several years and then retired from Fleet Farm in Rochester at the age of 74. Over the years, Allan also worked many side jobs, including cutting shrubbery, mowing lawns, carpentry and dry wall work.

Allan was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Adams American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.

Allan enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, mowing his lawn, gardening, and canning pickles and salsa for his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was also a true Minnesota sports fan, following the Twins, Vikings, and many of the Minnesota Gopher teams closely.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Mayer and Clara Mayer; wife, Darlene Mayer; brothers, Romanus, Clarence, Elmer, and Darrell Mayer; great-granddaughter Emerson Frank.

Surviving family members include his children, Kim (Jim) Bottema, Adams, Perry (Kris) Mayer, Austin, Dana (Allan) Sorenson, Adams, Jad (Niki) Mayer, Rochester, ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. There will be a 3:45 pm parish Rosary at the Adams Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13th with visitation following from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and will continue on Friday afternoon at the Adams Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.