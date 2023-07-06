Published 4:36 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Area counties are part of a growing number of counties under moderate to severe drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the monitor, nearly the entire southeast corner of the state is under moderate drought conditions, which includes Mower, Dodge and Steele counties.

A bubble of southeastern Minnesota, which encompasses all of Olmsted and the northeast corner of Mower are considered to be under severe drought conditions.

Rain has largely been spotty at best in the area. The area received bits of rain the last couple weeks, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen the dry conditions.

Austin’s next best chance of rain is a 30% chance Friday into Friday night with lingering chances of 20% and 30% through to Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, as of Thursday, the Austin area has received just over 15.5 inches of precipitation.